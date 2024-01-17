Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A miniature portrait of Hannah Sparke, a hero of what is known as the Great Fire of Wellingborough, has sold at auction, fetching more than double what was expected.

The picture, which was auctioned off on Tuesday, January 16, was sold to a private collector from Northamptonshire for £682, bringing it back to its home county after a number of years spent as part of a collection elsewhere in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gildings director, Will Gilding said: “We’re delighted to achieve such a great result for this unique item from this little-known but fascinating story from our local history.

The miniature portrait, measuring 4.7 x 4cm, sold for £682 on Tuesday

“Everyone has heard of the Great Fire of London, but not many know the story of the Great Fire of Wellingborough, which was every bit as devastating to the town’s inhabitants, and would have been even more so, if it wasn’t for the bravery and resourcefulness of Hannah Sparke and her servants.

“It’s always special when items with a link to local history come up for auction, so we’re really looking forward to seeing what our upcoming series of valuation days will uncover.

“In this instance, it’s fantastic to see that this week’s auction is bringing this portrait back to Northamptonshire to a new owner, who will treasure it for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The portrait of Hannah Sparke, measuring 4.7cm x 4cm and painted on an ivory panel, was painted by miniature artist Thomas Hull, and depicts her at the end of her life at 106-years-old.

It is said that in 1738, a stray spark from a fire in a shop in Silver Street spread rapidly through the town, affecting more than 200 homes and 800 shops, barns, stables and other buildings.

Some people sought refuge in All Hallows Church, but with water in short supply, Mrs Sparke, aged 60 at the time of the fire, instructed her servants to use the malt liquors from her cellar to douse the flames and to soak blankets in beer, covering the thatched roof of her house in Pebble Lane to stop the fire spreading.