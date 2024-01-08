The portrait has a guide price of £200 to £300

A miniature portrait of a Northamptonshire woman, whose heroics played a vital role in saving All Hallows Church during a fire in Wellingborough in 1738, is to be sold at auction this month.

The portrait, measuring 4.7 x 4cm, depicts Hannah Sparke aged 106 in her bonnet and fur-trimmed hooded cloak, and is painted on an ivory panel by miniature artist Thomas Hull.

It is to be auctioned at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough on Tuesday, January 16.

The portrait measures 4.7 x 4cm

Gildings director, Will Gilding, said: “We’re delighted to be offering this unique piece of local history to auction.

“The miniature portrait of the aptly named Hannah Sparke is in the traditional oval shape of the miniature portraits that were incredibly popular in the 18th century as tokens of love or mementos, and sometimes worn as jewellery.

“It’s always exciting when items linked with interesting aspects of our local history come up for auction.

“Given Hannah Sparke’s status as an 18th century centenarian who saved All Hallows Church and its inhabitants in the ‘Great Fire of Wellingborough’, this is a wonderful item to begin the new year with.

All Hallows Church, Wellingborough

"As such, we expect it to attract a great deal of interest from Northamptonshire and beyond.”

It is said that on July 28, 1738, a stray spark from a fire in a shop in Silver Street started a blaze, which spread rapidly through the town, engulfing more than 200 homes and 800 shops, barns, stables and other buildings.

Some people sought refuge in All Hallows Church, but with water in short supply, Mrs Sparke instructed her servants to use the malt liquors from her cellar to douse the flames and to soak blankets in beer, covering the thatched roof of her house in Pebble Lane to stop the fire spreading.

This is said to have been the main factor in stemming the fire to save All Hallows Church, as well as those sheltering within.

Thomas Hull’s miniature portrait inspired the famous London-based 18th century Italian engraver Francesco Bartolozzi to make a print of her, with copies being held in the British Museum, the Royal Collection Trust and the Yale Center for British Art in Connecticut, USA.

Born in October 1678, Hannah Sparke died on September 11, 1785, at the age of 106.