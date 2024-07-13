Porridge eating world champion crowned at Corby Highland Gathering
Jason Jacob, 40, from Corby was crowned world champion after eating three bowls of porridge the quickest.
The competition had two heats and a final and there was also a children’s heat and final.
Each contestant in the heats had to eat two bowls of porridge, with the victorious contestant who finishing both bowls the quickest.
In the final, three bowls were used to determine the winner.
There was judging to ensure no foul play and tp check all porridge has been eaten properly. Prizes were also dished out for the best contestants, kindly donated by Hamlyn’s of Scotland along with a prize of £100 for the winner from the sponsor of the contest, Community Union.
The final saw three men battle it out to become the champion; Jason Jacob, 40, from Corby, Lee Rodwell, 35, from Kettering, and Olivier Delavaloire, 45, from France.
Jason, the winner, represented Corby First Scout Group, to whom he donated the full cash prize amount.
Delighted with his triumph, he said: “I’m basically just retaining my title because this is the third time I’ve competed. The first two times it was as much as you could eat in 10 minutes and I did nine half-pint bowls, I couldn’t move after those two times.
“This one it was about speed, which was a completely different ball game, so I didn’t know how I was going to fare.
“I’m very proud to be representing the town, First Corby Scout’s Group and S&L Rugby Club. It means a lot to me.”
The children’s final was competed by two youngsters, Ailsa Delavaloire, 11, who won, and Georgia Mackay, 5, from Inverness.
Corby has an interesting history with porridge eating championships.
On July 18, 1969, NASA gave the crew of Apollo 11 a briefing on the latest news from back on Earth – including the result of a porridge-eating competition held in Corby, something which aimed to raise the profile of the town’s Highland Gathering held the following weekend.
Legend has it that the Corby crater on Mars, named after the town in 1979, took its name from the porridge tale, although that has been disputed.
The Highland Gathering continues tomorrow (Sunday) where Jason will be officially presented with his trophy and title of World Porridge Eating Championship. To find out all you need to know about tomorrow’s event, read more here.
