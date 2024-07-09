Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Corby Highland Gathering is back this weekend and this year it’s a two-day event - here’s everything you need to know.

The Highland Gathering is an event like no other, dedicated to celebrating the town’s Scottish heritage.

The event has a long-standing history, dating back to 1968, and the Highland Gathering Committee wants to preserve and promote this heritage for generations to come.

When is it on?

Cllr Mark Pengelly and Cllr Martyn Reuby with Knox Grammar School Pipes & Drums Australia at the 2023 Corby Highland Gathering

The event is being held over two days this year, on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Where is it being held?

Both days are being held in their usual spot, The Charter Field in Corby Old Village.

What’s on?

Lee Rodwell is ready for the World Porridge Eating Championship

Saturday

On the Saturday they are hosting a family fun day which will include lots of different activities to see and do including: Buddy’s Fun Dog Show, LM Academy hosting a Mini ‘Highland Games’ with sporting activities for all ages to have a go at and demonstrations from local groups.

Vikings of Mercia will be joining them for the whole weekend with the re-enactment camp and there are numerous charity and craft stalls for people to browse and enjoy.

There will also be their World Porridge Contests, consisting of tasting competitions and porridge eating championships, for which competitors are already gearing up for, including ‘Big Lee’ Rodwell who’s representing The White Hart and says he challenges anyone to try and beat him.

Sunday

On Sunday, July 14, the main events return with the traditional pipe band competitions, including performances from some of the best pipe bands and bagpipers in the area and beyond.

There’s also the All England Highland Dancing Competitions with highland dancers from across the country – more than 130 entrants – competing to become the All England Champions 2024, followed by the massed pipe bands at the end of the day to complete the weekend.

As with Corby Highland Gathering tradition, the massed pipe bands will be marching from The Cardigan Arms from about 4.30pm, something that was unfortunately not able to be done last year.

Who is this year’s chieftain?

Former Scottish international footballer and ex-Liverpool and Celtic defender, Gary Gillespie, was announced as the chieftain for this year’s Highland Gathering last week.

Gary played more than 150 times for Liverpool and in his playing career won European Cups, League championships, FA cups, European Super cups and more. He also played for Coventry City and Falkirk.

How much does entry to the event cost?

The fun day on Saturday is completely free, whereas the Sunday is £5 for adults, £2.50 for OAPs and free for children.

The Corby Highland Gathering is run entirely by volunteers and costs over £12,000 to put on each year.

Highland Gathering organiser, Mark Pengelly said: “Special thanks to Suzanne Lilly, she’s been absolutely brilliant in pulling things together while I’ve been concentrating on things like the General Election.