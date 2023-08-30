Le Spice Merchant in Wellingborough's Farm Road has made the difficult decision to stop trading on September 3, citing rising costs as the reason for its closure.

The news comes just months after the owner’s recent opening of Grill Express in Queensway with partner, Zafar Ahammad.

Maruf Ali, owner of Le Spice Merchant, said: “Le Spice Merchant is business that’s doing really well, although we understand that rising costs and inflation have impacted our business.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Le Spice Merchant has made the decision to close after 'careful consideration'

"We have worked hard to find solutions and keep things running smoothly.

"Despite the support and loyal customer base, after careful consideration we believe it's time to move onto a new project with new ideas.”

The establishment is one of two businesses in Wellingborough for owner Maruf, and the news of Le Spice Merchant’s closure means that Grill Express in Swinburne Road will soon include Indian options on the menu.

Maruf insists that Le Spice Merchant’s fate will ‘in no way’ negatively affect the running of Grill Express.

The Ali brothers of Le Spice Merchant - Masum Ali, Maruf Ali and Sharuk Ali.

Maruf added: “The closure of Le Spice Merchant marks a positive transition towards a bigger and better platform.

"We firmly believe that everything happens for a reason.

To all our amazing customers, thank you for your incredible support throughout our journey.

"We are truly grateful for your loyalty and patronage.

"It's because of you that we were able to create memorable business experiences.

"We appreciate each and every one of you and please keep us in your prayers.”

Future plans include a new business venture in Daventry, which is yet to open, bringing a ‘one-of-a-kind dining experience, blending British, South Asian, and Grill cuisines in a unique fusion.’

Le Spice Merchant had a role to play in the community during one of the country’s toughest periods, selflessly providing free food to hungry families during Christmas in 2021 after giving more than 150 meals during the first few months of the Covid pandemic.