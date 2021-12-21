Wellingborough restaurant owner offers free Christmas curries to town's struggling families

A trio of kind-hearted brothers have come to the rescue of hungry families in Wellingborough after offering to provide meals over the Christmas holidays.

The Ali brothers all work at Le Spice Merchant, founded by Maruf Ali, where he employs his brothers Masum and Sharuk at their family-run restaurant off Northen Way.

After providing more than 150 meals during the first waves of the Covid pandemic, the brothers have now vowed to help struggling families again with free food deliveries.

The team of chefs with the Ali brothers - Masum, Maruf and Sharuk

Maruf Ali, 25, said: "We are happy to help anyone this Christmas. A lot of people have been struggling since the virus so this Christmas we will be helping the local community and anyone outside as much as possible, for them to be happy and enjoy a Christmas to remember without being stressed or depressed.

"It is for anyone in the town who needs it. We won't charge. This is for the people who need our help."

By the end of the week Mr Ali and his brothers will have delivered more than 80 meals to people who have contacted him from the community.

On Christmas Day they will be catering for their customers in the restaurant as well as making deliveries across the town to about 50 addresses who have contacted them.

Families in need can choose one of two curries - one spicy, the other mild - with a side order of naan bread and rice.

He said: "We don't celebrate Christmas but we will be delivering from 1pm to 11pm.

"I know what it feels like not to have food. I started this business five years ago and by slowly working I built it up. We try to help anyone, whoever needs it.

"It's my Christmas present to the town. We're not trying to gain fame. Everyone's mental health is the main priority as everyone is going through something in their lives.

"If anyone in Wellingborough is not working or not getting a paycheck and runs out of food or necessities, or times are just tough this month, please don’t let yourself or your kids go to bed with an empty stomach this Christmas."

Anyone needing help can contact Mr Ali through their social media via their website.