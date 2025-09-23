Popular Rushden Lakes attraction to close for 'planned works'

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 12:43 BST
Visitors will be unable to use the Skew Bridge path at Rushden Lakes tomorrow (Wednesday, September 24).

The closure is due to ‘planned works’ being carried out.

Writing on their social media pages, Rushden Lakes has said: “Please be aware that, due to planned works by The Wildlife Trust, the Skew Bridge path will be closed on Wednesday 24th September.

"For further information, or to find out more, please contact the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre directly 01933 779587.”

Rushden Lakes' Skew Bridge path will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) for 'planned works'
Rushden Lakes' Skew Bridge path will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) for 'planned works'

The Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre on the boardwalk at Rushden Lakes is the gateway to the Nene Wetlands, a huge nature reserve made up of five connected wildlife sites.

A family of beavers were released there in February this year, the first beavers to be introduced in Northamptonshire for more than 400 years.

And it was recently confirmed that the family has welcomed some baby beavers, known as kits.

Two kits have been spotted so far, but there is the possibility of more in the lodge.

