WATCH: Baby beavers are first born in Northamptonshire for more than 400 years at nature reserve near Rushden Lakes

Conservationists are celebrating the arrival of baby beavers at the Nene Wetlands nature reserve in Northamptonshire.

Matriarch Boudica – named after the legendary warrior queen because of a fight earlier in her life in which she lost a leg - has given birth at the wetland reserve.

She was released along with her partner Alan, named in honour of local funnyman Alan Carr, and their six young at the reserve in February.

These images show the beaver kits which are the first to be born in Northamptonshire for more than 400 years

Reserve officers noticed in recent weeks that she had built another lodge on the site where she was spending a lot of time, and she was lactating.

But she has been careful to protect the young and staff only had proof of the new kits when they appeared on cameras installed nearby.

Two kits have been spotted so far, but there is the possibility of more in the lodge.

The Wildlife Trust BCN has called on the public to help name the new kits, and their brothers and sisters.

To get involved email in your idea for eight names with a theme – they could rhyme, or be inspired by sports stars, celebrities, food or anything you think suits the furry aquatic youngsters.

Ben Casey, project officer, said: “It’s amazing news – we’ve suspected there were some new kits for a while so to finally see them on the cameras was a lovely moment for the team.

“The young are around 5kg now, about the size of a small rabbit, and they will stay with their mum for the next few weeks.

"She will gradually wean them on to leaves before they move on to gnawing larger sticks and branches and heading out on their own.

“The family arrived in February and quickly got to work building lodges, taking down small trees and making changes to the habitat - even creating a canal system to get about.

"It shows that this is a great site for them and with the new arrivals they have definitely settled into their new home.

“The young have not been named so far, so we thought with an extra pair of siblings it was about time they did. We’re looking forward to hearing everyone’s suggestions.”

To enter your ideas for names for the kits send an email to [email protected] with your eight names all following a theme.

They will be shortlisted by trust staff and will go to a public vote soon.

The beavers were released in February with help from experts at the Beaver Trust after four years of planning by the Wildlife Trust conservation team.

They have been released into a 17-hectare fenced enclosure close to the Rushden Lakes shopping centre.

The project has been supported by Anglian Water through its Get River Positive fund as well as a public appeal.

The cameras which are helping monitor the beavers have been supplied by Graf UK.