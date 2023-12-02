Popular Friday night discos returning to Kettering's Market Place in 2024

It’s going to be transformed into a dancefloor again

Kettering Friday night disco. Picture by Alison Bagley

They were a huge success this year – and it’s been confirmed that Kettering’s Friday night discos will return to the Market Place in 2024.

Hundreds boogied the night away in September at the popular events, put on by Kettering Town Council, featuring 1980s and 90s bangers.

And the council’s schedule of events for 2024-25 has confirmed they’ll be transforming the open space into a free dancefloor again three more times next year.

DJ Bill Burton will be behind the decks for Friday night discos on May 31, August 30 and September 13, with each event costing the council £1,000.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “Following the positive feedback received from this year’s discos in the Market Place, councillors unanimously agreed to continue and expand this with three more discos next summer.

"The events proved to be popular with people of all ages as well as families and had a real community feel to them.