'Poorly conceived' plan for 39 apartments in Corby heavily criticised as it's turned down

Exchange Court, Corby.

A four-storey scheme for flats next to Corby railway station has been refused by local planners.

Officers at North Northamtonshire Council said that the scheme was ‘poorly designed’ and would offer a ‘poor standard of accommodation.’

The applicant Blackstone Realty Limited, a company owned by Hertfordshire-based accountant Zainul Anahr, had wanted to put the flats behind Exchange Court off Cottingham Road.

They said that their blueprints ‘utilises an unused site in a residential area of Corby, with ample public transport links, and cohesive lighting and landscape schemes to accompany the high quality design in providing a beautiful, accessible and safe proposal.”

However, in an extensive refusal notice, planners said: “The proposed development by reason of its poorly conceived access arrangement, shared commercial and residential access point, insufficient parking spaces and inadequate crash map data would be unacceptable in respect to access, highway safety, parking, emergency services and refuse collection.

"The proposed development by reason of its density, bulk, mass, siting, layout and overall poor design would result in a cramped and incongruous form of development.. and a poor standard of accommodation for future occupiers by reason of its high quantum of single aspect units, fixed shut window openings and limited private amenity space; resulting in inadequate levels of access to natural daylight and sunlight and cross ventilation for future occupiers.”

They said it was too close to the railway line which would result in air and noise pollution as well as vibration.

There was also no proposed S106 agreement, under which developers financially contribute to local facilities.