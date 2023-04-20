Police searching for dangerous Corby man Shaun Alexander issue new mugshot to help find him
He’s been on the run for a week
A Corby man recently released from jail after serving a sentence for threatening a taxi driver with a gun is still on the run.
Northamptonshire Police issued a wanted appeal for Shaun Alexander, 40, formerly of Selby Walk, last Friday (April 14) using a mugshot from a previous arrest.
He had served half of a sentence of six years, two months imposed for threatening a Corby cabbie while already on the run.
But after his release he breached the conditions of his licence and police issued another wanted appeal.
They’ve not yet managed to trace him. A man claiming to be Alexander posted on the force’s Facebook page underneath his own wanted appeal last week, saying: “Not a good pic that ain’t me" (Sic)
So now officers have issued an updated picture showing Alexander with a fuller face and stubble.
Members of the public should not to approach him but should phone 999 if they see him.