Police searching for dangerous Corby man Shaun Alexander issue new mugshot to help find him

He’s been on the run for a week

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST
The image of Shaun Alexander on the left has been issued by police today. The one on the right is his previous mugshot.
The image of Shaun Alexander on the left has been issued by police today. The one on the right is his previous mugshot.

A Corby man recently released from jail after serving a sentence for threatening a taxi driver with a gun is still on the run.

Northamptonshire Police issued a wanted appeal for Shaun Alexander, 40, formerly of Selby Walk, last Friday (April 14) using a mugshot from a previous arrest.

He had served half of a sentence of six years, two months imposed for threatening a Corby cabbie while already on the run.

An updated mugshot of Shaun Alexander has been issued
An updated mugshot of Shaun Alexander has been issued
But after his release he breached the conditions of his licence and police issued another wanted appeal.

They’ve not yet managed to trace him. A man claiming to be Alexander posted on the force’s Facebook page underneath his own wanted appeal last week, saying: “Not a good pic that ain’t me" (Sic)

So now officers have issued an updated picture showing Alexander with a fuller face and stubble.

Members of the public should not to approach him but should phone 999 if they see him.

The previous mugshot of Shaun Alexander
The previous mugshot of Shaun Alexander