Gunpoint robber once dubbed Corby's most wanted man is on the run again

Shaun Alexander of Corby is wanted yet again

A man who once held a Corby cabbie up at gunpoint before going on the run is out of prison – but is now wanted yet again.

Police put up a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Shaun Alexander, formerly of Selby Walk, back in 2019 after he breached a suspended sentence imposed for carrying a knife. But with his face all over the news, he then held a gun up to a a taxi driver and threatened to kill him.

He was arrested a week later and brought before the courts.

Alexander, now 40, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison, plus an extra two months for stealing a bike. But after serving half his sentence, he was recently released and this afternoon (Friday, April 14) Northamptonshire Police have issued another wanted appeal for him.

They say he’s wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. He still has strong links to the Corby area.