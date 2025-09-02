Police search in Desborough part of Kettering murder investigation

A Kettering murder investigation has seen a property searched by police officers in nearby Desborough.

Over the weekend, officers were spotted at a flat in Gold Street, Desborough, as part of police enquiries into the fatal assault of 50-year-old painter-decorator Jeffrey Burton.

Mr Burton died on Sunday, August 31, at Kettering General Hospital where he had been taken following the attack in London Road – between Market Street and St Peter’s Avenue – sometime between midnight and 4am last Wednesday (August 27).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Searches were carried out at a property in Gold Street, Desborough over the weekend, as part of the murder investigation launched following the death of a 50-year-man in Kettering.”

Three Kettering women, aged 45, 40 and 23, three men aged 60, 55 and 31, from Kettering and one man aged 34 from Corby, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been conditionally bailed.

One man from Kettering aged 34 and one man from Corby aged 32 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been conditionally bailed.

Murder investigation : London Road Kettering where Jeffery Burton was found /National World

Northants Police are still asking residents and businesses Kettering, who may have CCTV or smart doorbells covering the town centre end of London Road, to get in touch ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the investigation, said: “This remains a fast-moving case and we are pursuing several lines of inquiry and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“We’d particularly like to hear from any taxi drivers with dashcam footage who were working in Kettering town centre on the evening of August 26, going into the morning of the 27th.

“Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 25000503578 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible. Alternatively, information can be submitted online via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25D20-PO1.”