Kettering murder investigation victim was 'cheeky chap' who was 'close to his mum'

A 50-year-old man who died four days after being seriously assaulted in Kettering has been named by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeffrey Burton, who moved to Kettering in 2024, died early on Sunday (August 31) at Kettering General Hospital where he had been taken following the attack in London Road, between Market Street and St Peter’s Avenue, sometime between midnight and 4am last Wednesday.

His death from a head injury led to Northamptonshire Police declaring the case was now a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeffrey’s grieving family have now issued a statement paying tribute to him.

Jeffrey Burton described as a cheeky chap / Northants Police

“Jeffrey will be so missed by his family – his mum, two brothers and sister with whom he grew up.

“Jeffrey was a painter and decorator by trade, but he would turn his hand to anything if asked to help. He was quite a cheeky chap really, but no matter where his life led him, he was always so close to his Mum.”

Northamptonshire Police are continuing their investigation, described as a ‘fast-moving case’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Kettering women, aged 45, 40 and 23, three men aged 60, 55 and 31, from Kettering and one man aged 34 from Corby, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and have been conditionally bailed. One man from Kettering, aged 34, and one man from Corby, aged 32, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been conditionally bailed.

Kettering London Road, Jeffrey Burton was attacked in London Road between St Peter's Avenue and Market Street /National World

A post-mortem investigation took place at Leicestershire Royal Infirmary which decreed Mr Burton had died as a result of a head injury, but further medical tests are pending.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the investigation, said: “This remains a fast-moving case and we are pursuing several lines of inquiry and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“We’d particularly like to hear from any taxi drivers with dashcam footage who were working in Kettering town centre on the evening of August 26, going into the morning of the 27th.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of detectives, police officers and staff are continuing to work on the investigation and are continuing to appeal for information or for witnesses to come forward.

Detectives are still asking residents and businesses in this area of Kettering, who may have CCTV or smart doorbells, to get in touch as a matter of urgency, if they have not already done so.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000503578 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Alternatively, information can be submitted online via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25D20-PO1.