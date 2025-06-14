Police reassure community as Burton Latimer murder investigation continues

Northamptonshire Police have reassured the community following the tragic discovery of a woman’s body at a family home in Burton Latimer.

A murder investigation was been launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) after a male driver crashed near the McDonalds off Kettering Road, close to the A14,alerting police to an incident.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, local area commander for North Northamptonshire issued details of the ongoing murder investigation and ‘community reassurance work’.

Burton Latimer murder investigation: Superintendent Steve Freeman, local area commander for North Northamptonshire/Northants Police/National World

Speaking outside the semi-detached home in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer Superintendent Freeman said: “Yesterday afternoon, Friday, June 13, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a man involved in a collision in Folley Way, Burton Latimer.

“Subsequent enquiries sadly led to officers discovering the body of a woman in her 30s at an address in Donnington Road.

“Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) have launched a murder investigation.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody today (Saturday, June 14).

“First and foremost, the thoughts of Northamptonshire Police and my personal thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this completely devastating time for them.

“My Neighbourhood teams are supporting the ongoing murder investigation, and we have enhanced our policing presence in the Burton Latimer area to offer community support and reassurance.

“I know that people are very upset by this tragic death, and I want to reassure the community that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the community.

“The investigation is fast-moving and our teams are dedicated to securing answers to what has happened.

“Any information which could assist with enquiries, then you are asked to call us on 101.

“Next of kin are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers, and they have asked us to request their privacy is respected in this incredibly difficult and distressing time for them.

“On behalf of Northamptonshire Police I offer them our sincere condolences. Thank you.”