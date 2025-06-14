Murder investigation launched after woman’s body found in Burton Latimer

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in Burton Latimer.

At around 3.30pm yesterday (Friday, June 13) Northamptonshire Police received a report of a man crashing a blue Skoda Superb car at the McDonald’s close to the A14 in Folley Way.

Roads Policing officers attended the incident leading them to discover of the body of a woman in her 30s at an address in Donnington Road.

Officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for anyone with relevant information to get in touch.

Murder Investigation - Police outside the house in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer /National World

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, of EMSOU, said: “Following the tragic discovery of a woman’s body in Burton Latimer yesterday afternoon, our thoughts and condolences are with everyone who knew and loved her.

“We have established a comprehensive and fast-moving investigation into the circumstances of her death, with one arrest made. At present we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community.

“I know news of this death will cause immense concern and distress to people in the local area, and we will be maintaining an enhanced presence over the coming days to provide reassurance and support as enquiries continue.”

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody today, Saturday, June 14.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

People living in the area described the neighbourhood as ‘quiet’ and they didn’t know much about the occupants of the semi-detached house.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams are carrying out additional patrols in Burton Latimer to provide community support and reassurance, and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

Anyone with information, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote the reference number 25000343828 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.