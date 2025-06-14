Police on scene of serious incident in quiet Burton Latimer street

By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jun 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST

There’s a significant police presence this morning in a quiet Burton Latimer estate after a serious incident.

Officers arrived at the house in Donnington Road late yesterday (Friday, June 13) afternoon.

Neighbours were alerted after officers began door-to-door enquiries.

The semi-detached home was then taped-off as well as the attached property.

An officer stands guard at the home in Burton Latimer. Image: Alison Bagleyplaceholder image
An officer stands guard at the home in Burton Latimer. Image: Alison Bagley

It’s believed the emergency services were called just after 4pm. Officers remain at the cordon around the scene this morning (Saturday).

According to neighbours the family moved to the home a few years ago. One neighbour told our reporter: “We are very shocked. Whatever has happened it must be quite serious.

"It’s been worrying for us neighbours. This is a quiet area.”

Children’s play equipment could be seen at the property. It’s believed scenes of crime officers have already attended.

Emergency services were called to Burton Latimer at about 4pm yesterday. Image: NWplaceholder image
Emergency services were called to Burton Latimer at about 4pm yesterday. Image: NW

The house in Donnington Road is in a quiet series of residential roads leading off Higham Road.

Police officers at the scene remained tight-lipped this morning. Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.

