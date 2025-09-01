Police appeal after stolen Toyota used to ram-raid Wellingborough Co-op
Detectives are investigating the incident which saw truck reverse into the shop in the early hours of Saturday morning.
CCTV footage, now recovered by police shows the incident happened at about 3.15am, with a failed attempt to steal the shop’s ATM as a Toyota Hilux pick up truck, which was stolen, smashed into the shop.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We are carrying out extensive investigations into this incident which happened in the early hours of today and are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 25000510691.”