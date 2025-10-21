Planting week at Swanspool Gardens to see Wellingborough 'bloom' with adopt a flower bed scheme

As part of the ongoing Adopt a Flowerbed scheme in Swanspool Gardens, an event on November 6 will ‘showcase local residents and volunteers contributing to the enhancement of the town’s public spaces.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planting week, from November 3 to 7, will see local groups and charities create their own displays of flowers at the gardens as part of a wider project to help restore the space.

The ‘Adopt a Flowerbed’ scheme was decided upon as a means to generate funding for the renovation of the pavilion, with each of the nine flowerbeds being taken on by a different organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine flowerbeds have been adopted by local businesses

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Wellingborough is set to bloom this November as local groups and charities take part in Planting Week at Swanspool Gardens, running from 3rd to 7th November, as part of the town’s popular Adopt a Flowerbed scheme.

“This year’s planting sees a range of organisations, including Wellingborough Rotary, Shuttleworth College, Wellingborough RBL, Wrenn School, Eats & Beats, and Access Provision, designing and planting their own flowerbeds.

"The displays reflect a variety of themes, from gardens that support local wildlife, birds, and pollinators to flowerbeds designed with climate change awareness in mind.

"The initiative celebrates community involvement, local creativity, and environmental awareness, showcasing how people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to make Wellingborough greener and more vibrant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, November 6 from 10am until midday, many of the participating groups will be on-site planting their flowerbeds, which the town council says will provide ‘a perfect opportunity to capture the community spirit in action.’