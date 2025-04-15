Plans to covert former hotel in Wellingborough into 20-person HMO recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council officers have recommended that plans to convert a Wellingborough guest house into a house in multiple occupation for up to 20 people should be approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-storey building at 4 Knox Road, near the town centre, was previously the Paragon Hotel, which offered 18 rooms.

If planning permission is granted, owners will be able to create a 15-room HMO, with four kitchens, a communal dining room, a laundry room and office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the blueprints, most tenants would have their own en-suite bathrooms. The basement and attic space will also be used to accommodate the 15 bedrooms.

Plans have been submitted to convert a property at 4 Knox Road, Wellingborough, into a 20-person HMO. (Image: Google Maps)

There are no proposed off-street parking spaces for future tenants. The applicant has stated in its parking survey for the area that there are 130 potential parking spaces nearby and enough free spots to accommodate the HMO. It also notes that strong links to public transport in the area make it a suitable location for people without a car.

Eight letters of objection were received by North Northants Council (NNC) regarding the plans.

Public comments on the application have raised concerns about the potential for increased anti-social behaviour and disturbance in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said: “This property has been effectively been operating as a HMO already and the area has had to endure the associated issues of anti-social behaviour, drinking and drug use and 24 hour noise nuisance with absolutely no consideration for the local residents.

The three-storey building was previously known as the Paragon Hotel. (Image: Google Maps)

“Before it closed residents were in and out of the rear of the property especially during the night, congregating outside, smoking, drinking and causing excessive noise.

"Since the place has been closed the area has felt been a much better safer and quieter place.”

The site is currently vacant but was most recently used as a guest house up until August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A guest house is a type of lodging, often smaller and more intimate than a hotel, where the owners offer rooms for short-term rental to guests.

According to the applicant, it was previously let to the council to house displaced people. They say their intention now is to re-open it as a HMO for young professionals.

Another neighbour added: “To grant this planning permission would negatively impact on the local community which has very limited parking and space already.

"The increase in residents in a small area will also increase noise, and increase use of bins and rubbish which is already overfilled and not emptied by the local council often enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough Town Council has also objected to the change of use proposals, accusing the plans of being an overdevelopment and having the potential to cause adverse impacts on neighbouring properties.

The highways authority has not objected on the basis of parking and accepted that there is enough on-street parking in the vicinity.

The plans will be discussed by NNC councillors at a committee meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, April 16).