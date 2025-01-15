Plans to convert former Rushden church into nine-person HMO submitted
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The application was validated by North Northants Council on January 7, and should it go ahead it would provide accommodation for nine people in Wellingborough Road, Rushden.
While the former church building has since been converted into a single two-bedroom house, plans say it has remained vacant for some time and is currently boarded up, meaning there is ‘no real possibility of the site being used for its permitted use as a single detached dwelling.’
A planning document states: “This proposal also offers an appropriate opportunity to bring a vacant building, positioned within a sustainable location, back into viable use.
"This development proposal will afford any future occupants of the proposed 9-person HMO with a good standard of amenity, without detrimentally impacting the neighbouring amenity levels currently enjoyed by the occupants of surrounding properties.
"Furthermore, through the careful design approach adopted by the applicant, the proposed scheme is considered to be in full accordance with the prevailing character and appearance of this area of Rushden.”
Also proposed as part of the conversion is an area for secure cycle storage as well as a refuse/waste storage space added to the property.
Increased parking provision is not included in the application, as it is understood that there is ‘sufficient availability of parking spaces within the surrounding streets.’
The building has room for a number of bedrooms of varying sizes, which will have access to an en-suite, hoping to create ‘a high quality residential environment is created for all future residents.’
A large kitchen and communal area would be provided, and a shared space would also lead out to a communal garden area which can be used by all future occupants.
A similar application was submitted in Wellingborough earlier this month, hoping to turn the former Imperial Euro Hotel – and later the Seen and Heard hostel – into a HMO housing 23 people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.