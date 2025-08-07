Plans to convert former Rushden chapel into nine-bed HMO approved

Plans to convert a former Rushden chapel into a nine-person HMO have been given the green light.

Applicant Investment Street now has permission to change the property at 69 Wellingborough Road into a shared house after the plans went to a North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) planning committee on Wednesday, August 6.

The site is a detached former chapel that has most recently been used as a two-bed home, but currently appears boarded up and vacant.

The new blueprints show that all bedrooms will have their own en-suites, as well as a shared kitchen and communal space on the ground floor.

The former chapel, at 69 Wellingborough Road, could be converted into a HMO. Credit: Google

At the planning meeting, neighbour Peter Brady raised concerns that the proposals to let nine rooms in the property would be an overdevelopment and put a ‘significant strain’ on the quality of life of existing residents.

North Northants councillor Ash Hall also stressed residents’ concerns over the complete lack of off-street parking for the development, which he said would only worsen ‘existing parking conflict’ in the area.

“This application is not about housing need, it is an attempt to squeeze a maximum number of rent-paying tenants into a small space with minimum consideration for safety, infrastructure or neighbour amenity,” he claimed.

The NNC Highways Authority stated that the HMO scheme had been proposed as a ‘car-free development’, but that there would be sufficient capacity on the surrounding streets for any extra cars according to parking surveys.

All proposed rooms also meet the size requirements dictated in the Nationally Described Space standards.

Oliver Mcloughlin, managing director of Investment Street, told committee members: “We take great pride in what we do. We manage the properties ourselves and I want to make it absolutely clear we won’t have any sort of bad people in and we won’t give it to a third party.

“There’s a huge increasing need for affordable and flexible housing options in towns like Rushden. This type of high-quality HMO gives them the chance to live in comfort without overstretching themselves financially.

“This proposal does not involve the loss of a family home, this building has been empty for years and quite simply it’s not suited to traditional family living.”

The planning committee voted to approve the plans 11 to one, subject to conditions.

Members also backed plans to reduce the width of a dropped kerb at the front of the property instead of removing it entirely.

This will stop cars from parking on the land at the front property, which was raised as a highways safety concern, but protect its current use as a pedestrian crossing.