Plans to convert another former Wellingborough hotel into 15-bedroom HMO submitted

4 Knox Road, which was formerly an 18-room guest house, could soon become a house in multiple occupation (HMO) that would house up to 15 people if planning permission is granted.

The building near Wellingborough town centre was previously the Paragon Hotel with 18 rooms, but new plans have gone in to turn the property into a HMO, featuring a communal kitchen, laundry room and office space alongside 15 bedrooms.

Plans have already been submitted to turn the former Imperial Euro Hotel (later used as the Seen and Heard hostel) in Midland Road into a 23-person HMO, which are currently awaiting a decision.

4 Knox Road, Wellingborough

A public comment on the Knox Road application, submitted on February 2, raised a concern about the potential for increased anti-social behaviour.

It said: “This property has been empty for a few months, before this the amount of residents caused significant anti-social behaviour. These issues have disappeared since it's closure and the area has improved as a result.”

The commenter also believes that parking could be a ‘significant issue’, however a parking survey published on January 27 suggested that, being that there are 130 legal parking spaces within the survey area of Knox Road, Winstanley Road, Strode Road, Palk Road, and Midland Road, there is enough parking provision to accommodate the conversion.

It also notes that strong links to public transport in the area makes the conversion suitable for those commuting without a car.

The survey’s conclusion reads: “Given the excellent sustainable travel options to and from the site, the close proximity to the free car park on Jackson’s Lane and the on street spaces observed during the two surveys it has been demonstrated that there is sufficient capacity to accommodate the development and mitigate any concerns regarding parking.”

The full application can be found here or by searching NW/24/00745/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal.