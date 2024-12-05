Great Doddington United Reformed Church could be converted into a house after being left unused after 120 years of service as a chapel.

The plan’s design and access statement notes that the Victorian red-brick building has remained empty since November 2023, with a small congregation of in the five years before its closure.

The chapel served as a place of worship for around 120 years having been built in 1899, and plans say its usage has reduced over the last 15 years ‘due to a dwindling congregation and lack of demand.’

The applicant, a Mr Edward Wrenn, said: “The chapel has been sitting empty for the last year (November 2023), and hopefully, with the support of the local community, I will make it into a home for myself.

“I was born in the village in 1984 and live in the village now, and I want to protect the building as much as I can.

“It is a sad occasion to see a church go, but no other use was easily found for the property, with the village catered for with a shop, school, nursery, pub, working men's club, and hairdressers.”

The property was on the market from May to August 2024 after alternative community uses were considered for the building, however no such ideas materialised, and it remains unused, and is currently not viable to maintain.

Planning documents also say the response to the conversion from local residents has been positive, and that people are ‘delighted that a local resident who was ‘born in the village’ and has extremely strong ties with the village has purchased it.’

Finally, the application adds: “The proposed change of use represents a sustainable and appropriate development for the chapel. It will contribute positively to local housing needs and economic regeneration, while respecting the character of the local area.”

Great Doddington Parish Council had no objections, saying it is ‘delighted’ at the conversion, which would include no changes externally to the building or grounds.