Plans submitted to turn long-term vacant unit in Wellingborough town centre into 13 flats
9 and 10 Oxford Street have been vacant and boarded up for well over a decade, and should the plans be approved, it would be replaced with a four-story building, with access to the rear for on-site parking.
Similar applications have been submitted, and subsequently approved by the council in the past, including one in 2016 to build nine new flats, however the building remains vacant.
A planning document reads: “The site has been the subject of a number of previous applications for the demolition of the buildings and in each case, planning permission has been granted.
"These previous permissions have now lapsed and therefore the purpose of this application is to seek planning permission for the development of 13 flats as previously approved.
"The site is in a sustainable location with good pedestrian access to local shops, employment, amenities, and transport links.”
Of the 13 new flats, there would be 11 that have two bedrooms, and two with one, though each has a separate room for storage, with the building being constructed using red facing brickwork and have tiled roofs.
Wellingborough Civic Society has expressed concerns about parking, but is positive about the proposal.
A spokesman said: “We have concerns about the amount of parking facilities for residents. The committee would like to see the balconies big enough for seating and greenery, it is difficult to judge the area on the plans.“The society is very pleased that this eyesore is hopefully now being developed.”
Planning documents state that there is potential for 15 car parking spaces, and it is considered that the site is located within the centre of Wellingborough, meaning additional parking is available nearby.
The full application can be found here, or by searching NW/24/00279/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal.
