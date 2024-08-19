Plans submitted for 53 retirement apartments next to Corby railway station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, have submitted plans for the development of 53 retirement apartments on land at Station Road, Corby.

The proposed retirement living complex is set to deliver a ‘safe and secure’ environment for residents aged 60 and above.

Comprising 53 self-contained apartments, the planned development will have a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, 22 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces, a buggy and bin store, a homeowners’ lounge and a communal garden, as well as landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans state: “The scheme will be conducive to fostering a friendly retirement community, offering privacy and independence to residents, and will contribute to ensuring that the housing needs of older people are met.

How it is proposed the development will look from the street

“The retirement apartments are intended to appeal to purchasers for whom the need for affordability is key.”

The retirement living complex will occupy the north, west and southern parts of the Station Road site and will consist of a single four-storey L-shaped building serviced by a lift enabling wheelchair users, as well as others accessible access throughout the building.

Station Road, in Corby Old Village has been a hot spot for development in the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major hotel brand Travelodge has recently submitted plans to build a new hotel next to the train station which will also be a new four-storey building.

A visual of the proposed development's courtyard

To read or make a comment on the planning application, visit the North Northamptonshire Council planning portal. ref: NC/24/00253/DPA for the retirement apartments, and ref: NC/24/00229/DPA for the Travelodge hotel.