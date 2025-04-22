Plans for new Wellingborough HMO approved as former hotel in town centre to house up to 20 people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former hotel in Knox Road, Wellingborough is set to become a house in multiple occupation (HMO) as plans submitted at the start of this year have now been approved.

The site, formerly known as the Paragon Hotel, was once an 18-room guest house, but now has the go-ahead to become a building for shared occupancy of up to 20 people over 15 rooms.

The plans that were approved also include provision for four kitchens, a communal dining room, a laundry room and office space.

Planning documents state: “The development will bring a vacant building back into a residential use and is located within mixed area in a sustainable location, close to Wellingborough town centre

"There are no external changes proposed, and there will be no harm to the character and appearance of the area.

"Conditions have been recommended to ensure that there will be no unacceptable impacts upon the amenity of future occupiers of the property and neighbouring residential properties in relation to noise.

"It is accepted by the Local Highway Authority that adequate on street or public parking facilities to serve the proposed development can be found in the nearby vicinity of the sustainable site.”

The approval comes despite concerns from locals about anti-social behaviour, parking and bins.

One commenter said: “It's very difficult to house so many people in a small area which leads to bins being left on the street and obstructing pedestrians and also too many vehicles to park properly. Not being able to park easily in a designated space leads to stress for residents and sometimes neighbour issues.”

Another added: “This property has been empty for a few months, before this the amount of residents caused significant anti social behavior. These issues have disappeared since it's closure and the area has improved as a result. There is a school as a neighbouring property and they were having drunk and disorderly behaviours outside the building. This has all stopped since it's been vacant.”

The building was most recently used as a guest house, however as of August 2024, it has remained empty.

Wellingborough Town Council also objected to the proposal due to its ‘potential adverse impacts on residents and neighbouring properties’ including, but not limited to, the parking provision in Knox Road, being that both sides of the street are lined with parked cars.

The HMO was recommended for approval by North Northants Council before a meeting on Wednesday, April 16, and now that it has been given the green light, development of the HMO must begin within three years.

The full application (NW/24/00745/FUL) can be found here.