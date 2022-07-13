Plans for 65 new affordable homes in Oundle approved

Planning permission has been granted for Housing 21 to provide 65 new affordable homes in Oundle.

The Extra Care scheme, located in St Christopher’s Drive in the town, will provide one and two-bedroom apartments for older people with the assurance of an on-site care team for residents if and when they need it.

There will be an option to purchase through shared ownership or to rent.

An exterior CGI image of the new scheme approved for St Christopher's Drive, Oundle

Peter Smith, construction project manager at Housing 21, said: “We are very pleased that planning permission has been secured for this Extra Care scheme which will be Housing 21’s first in North Northamptonshire.

"The site on St Christopher's Drive is well placed to serve the people of Oundle and beyond.

"We look forward to working with members of the community to create a development that meets their expectations.”

Michelle Jeffrey, land director at Persimmon East Midlands, said: "We are delighted to work with North Northamptonshire Council and Housing 21 to enable them to deliver this much-needed scheme.”

The apartments have been designed by Saunders Boston Architects.

Residents will be able to benefit from a wide range of communal facilities, including a residents’ lounge, activity room, guest suite and assisted bathing suite.

Additional facilities will also be available for use by the wider local community including a café/bistro and hair salon.

The Housing 21 development team has worked closely with Saunders Boston, Persimmon Homes and North Northamptonshire Council in successfully taking the scheme through planning.