Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plan to build 150 flats on a Corby town centre site has been revealed.

Three blocks including one of six-storeys could be constructed on the former Co-op site in Alexandra Road, which will be demolished to make way for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blueprints have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council showing details of the proposed plan by local firm Glenrowan Homes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new flats on the site of the former Co-op store in Alexandra Road, Corby, might look. Image: McBains

They include 74 one-bed flats, 75 two-bed flats, and one three-bed home. There will also be a 222 m2 shop on the ground floor fronting Alexandra Road – but only 76 car parking spaces.

The plot has been vacant since 2016 when the firm shut up shop. The site was earmarked for housing in Corby Council’s draft local plan in 2019 and was then sold to local developer MPB for £2m.

Last year, locals were asked to look at plans for eight-storey flats for the site and pass back suggestions to the developer as part of a public engagement session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will be developed by Glenrowan Homes, a subsidiary of local firm MPB.

You can take a 360 degree tour of the new site by using your camera to focus on the QR code. Image: McBains

Their design and access statement says: “The proposal is composed of three blocks, the main block facing Alexandra Road, wraps around Wood Street, providing character to the streetscene with its prominent corner of six storey high and stepping down to up to three storeys at the ends.”

There will be an internal courtyard into alongside surface parking, amenities, and green areas.

A previous 110-home plan for the site was withdrawn before it went to the planning committee after it was recommended for refusal.