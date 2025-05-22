Plans approved for new takeaway in Wellingborough town centre despite parking and hygiene concerns from local business owners

A new takeaway has been approved in Oxford Street, Wellingborough, though it hasn’t come without some criticism from businesses in the area.

15, Oxford Street in Wellingborough has the go-ahead to change the ground floor of the premises from retail to takeaway, with the application that was submitted in March being approved on May 14.

The unit, which was previously Fur Feather Scales Emporium and before that Bridgefords Pet Shop, will be modified internally to feature equipment necessary for food preparation, though there have been some objections lodged by residents and business owners in the street.

One planning document reads: “The site is wholly suitable for the form of development proposed. The existing shop front has been left to fall into a state of mild disrepair. This will be remedied by the proposed new use.

Oxford Street, Wellingborough Image: Google Maps

"The proposals are very minor in nature, and will not directly impact upon the role the site plays within the surrounding conservation area.

"The existing commercial use will alter, but remain very similar in nature – such that there would be no impact on the character of the site or surrounding area.”

Plans say the front of the shop will see minimal changes, aside from being repainted and ‘maintained in a better order than is currently the case.’

One commenter, which is noted to be the ‘business and residential occupant’ of 16 Oxford Street (currently Croyland Cleaners) said: “This deterioration of street cleanliness and tidiness has been observed in Cambridge Street, Market Street, Midland Road and Silver Street where there are a number of food outlets.

"Food outlets and takeaways are already over represented in the town. Oxford Street itself has a number of such outlets.

“As long standing business proprietors we can testify to the existence of an ongoing rodent problem in the area and the smell, storage and movement of food can only add to the prevailing infestation.

"Furthermore, as a dry cleaning establishment using an eco friendly H2O system, we are conscious that a lingering food smell could compromise the quality of the clean clothing we take pride in giving our customers. "The provision of an all week, all day takeaway, is not in keeping with the history and appearance of the existing shop premises and the occupancy of the numerous flats along the street, which are residential.”

Another added: “I'm concerned about increased double yellow parking in front of my gates, as they are always being blocked, cars are abandoned, unable to drive my car from my property for being blocked for hours. Reported this to the police on many occasions.”

A parking survey into Oxford Street and Derek Hooton Way was completed as part of the application process, which found a maximum of 19 legal parking spaces within the outlined area and that, because of this, there is ‘sufficient capacity to accommodate the proposed development.’

Though some have questioned a takeaway’s viability on the local area and its potential to affect its appearance, a planning document references the 2009 Wellingborough Town Centre Conservation Area Appraisal, which says: “Although the buildings create some interesting and attractive townscape, the more modest types of Victorian development tended to be quite ubiquitous in their overall character, and as a type it was more removed from many of the more locally distinctive features, seen in earlier forms of urban development and architecture.

"This area does not therefore display a very clear or strong sense of local distinctiveness.”

View the full planning application here.