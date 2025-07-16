Plans approved for new six-bedroom HMO in Wellingborough despite parking concerns in 'narrow and congested' street

A building formerly used for retail purposes has been given the go-ahead to become a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Plans to turn a former tailor shop in Wellingborough into a six-person HMO were approved on July 10, despite parking and traffic concerns from residents and local authorities.

The conversion includes changes to numbers 1 and 1A Great Park Street, the former currently a four-bedroom residential unit and the latter most recently being used as Samuels the Tailors.

Fresh plans will include six bedrooms, five being accessible via Great Park Street and one accessible via the existing shop front on the corner of Great Park Street and Herriott’s Lane.

Samuels the Tailors, pictured in 2021 Source: Google Maps

A planning document reads: “The proposed development will optimise the use of the site by creating a good environment for the future tenants who will beneficiate from provided common kitchen and a dining area on the ground floor.”

While the proposal has since been approved, some have expressed concerns at the stress it could put on parking in the area, as the HMO does not include provision for off-street parking.

One comment on the plans reads: “Great Park Street is already narrow, congested and suffers from a lack of parking.

"A six-person HMO will worsen this, increasing demand for on-street spaces and creating highway safety issues.

"There are already enough HMOs on this street, and adding another will increase noise, late-night disruption, and anti-social behaviour, including issues linked to drug and alcohol misuse.

"The impact on neighbours' amenity will be significant, especially without proper soundproofing or communal space.

"Local services such as GP surgeries and waste collection are already under pressure, and high-turnover HMOs strain them further. This proposal is out of character with the area and would undermine community cohesion.”

Another added: “There is very limited parking in the street and no parking is allowed outside the property. The area cannot support any more residential parking. “Extra cars will also increase the local pollution which is higher than the national average.”

Wellingborough Town Council, too, raised concerns with parking and congestion in the area, noting the unit is ‘located at a busy and narrow junction where the existing traffic and parking conditions are already problematic’, failing to comply with a policy in the Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy which states plans must ensure ‘a satisfactory means of access and provision for parking, servicing and manoeuvring in accordance with adopted standards.’

Six days after the town council raised concerns, however, a parking survey was carried out on Wednesday, February 26 between the hours of 1am and 5am, and another on Saturday, March 1 2025.

These were deliberately carried out during term time to ‘ensure that it demonstrates a true representation of parking availability within the vicinity of the site.’

Havelock Street, Park Road, Great Park Street, Church Street, Herriotts Lane and Salem Lane were all tested, and the survey found 91 legal parking spaces over the two days within the aforementioned streets (more than the six required by the parking standards), with the statistics collected representing a 39.4 per cent overall parking stress in the area, which is believed to be enough to accommodate the proposal.

Wellingborough Town Council also expressed concerns about the clock currently atop the building, wishing for it to remain in place to preserve the building’s historical value.

Plans note there will be limited changes to the external of the site, with changes only going as far as altering the windows to provide frosted glass to the bottom section of the windows, and provide inward opening windows to the top section.

Read the full planning application online here.