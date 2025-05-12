The construction of 16 one-bedroom flats in Cannon Street has been approved, with part of a Cannon Street building being slated for demolition.

The apartments in Cannon Street, Wellingborough have made an effort to heighten accessibility, which were approved by North Northants Council earlier this month.

However, off-street parking provision is not included in the plans approved on May 1, ‘due to the location of the site.’

A planning document reads: “The design proposed is a mix between traditional and modern, and it is viewed that this will have a positive impact on this site and the character of the local area. The rear Victorian structure is being retained and refurbished which is a positive for the street scene from Bell Court.

"The application site is adjacent to an existing residential area, any additional residential units in this area will not have any resultant adverse character impacts.”

The approval means part of the existing two storey structure to the rear of the site will be demolished to create a clear access off Regent Street, with the remains of the building to be converted to four apartments within the existing remaining footprint. The new building to the front of the site facing Cannon Street will make up 12 apartments within a four-storey building, and access to all apartments will be from Regent Street, with secondary access from Cannon Street. Both accesses will be via locked gates.

Each of the 16 apartments that will make up the building will range from 39 to 43 sqm (or 420 to 463 sqft), with five of the flats planned to be accessible to wheelchair users, which the agent, Plan My Property is hoping to address a ‘shortage’ in the county.

A planning document adds: “There is an alarming shortage of wheelchair compliant apartments in Northamptonshire. This scheme is able to provide five new units so close to a town centre which should be encouraged.”

See the full application here, or by searching NW/23/00445/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal.