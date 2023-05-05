Planners block scheme that would have seen demolition of 1930s house in Corby
The house was built when the West Glebe was still a farm
Plans to knock down a quaint 1930s property in Corby and build four bungalows in its place have been rejected by local planners.
The home in Cottingham Road was built by Streathers’ builders and was one of the first in built after the opening of the steelworks to house people in the growing village.
It was opposite the manor house and still has the old orangery in its garden.
The current owners had submitted a scheme to North Northamptonshire Council to knock down the house, which they said had become dilapidated and difficult to modernise, and build four new dormer bungalows on the site.
People living nearby said the three-bed home should be retained as it added to the historic character of the area.
The council received 22 comments in favour of the development and 10 against.
Those in favour of the development said that the existing house is an eyesore and that the new housing on offer will be of a good standard, close to town centre amenities.
The objectors were concerned about the history and character of the area and the increase in traffic. Other worries included the new bungalows overlooking existing properties which would affect the privacy of neighbours.
Officers rejected the application, and in a report, they said: “The proposed development is considered incompatible with the surrounding pattern of development and character of the Cottingham Road area.
“The positions of ‘plot 52a’ and ‘plot 52b’ are close together which would result in unacceptable levels of intervisibility in terms of privacy.”