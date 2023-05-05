Planners block scheme that would have seen demolition of 1930s house in Corby

Plans to knock down a quaint 1930s property in Corby and build four bungalows in its place have been rejected by local planners.

It was opposite the manor house and still has the old orangery in its garden.

The double-fronted home in Cottingham Road has many of its original features and backs onto the West Glebe

The current owners had submitted a scheme to North Northamptonshire Council to knock down the house, which they said had become dilapidated and difficult to modernise, and build four new dormer bungalows on the site.

People living nearby said the three-bed home should be retained as it added to the historic character of the area.

The council received 22 comments in favour of the development and 10 against.

Those in favour of the development said that the existing house is an eyesore and that the new housing on offer will be of a good standard, close to town centre amenities.

The objectors were concerned about the history and character of the area and the increase in traffic. Other worries included the new bungalows overlooking existing properties which would affect the privacy of neighbours.

Officers rejected the application, and in a report, they said: “The proposed development is considered incompatible with the surrounding pattern of development and character of the Cottingham Road area.

