Plan to bulldoze original 1930s house in Corby to make way for four new bungalows

The double-fronted home has many of its original features and backs onto the West Glebe

An early-1930s house – one of the oldest in ‘new Corby’ – could be knocked down to make way for four new bungalows.

The double-fronted pebbledash house in Cottingham Road was the first to be completed in a row of privately-owned homes constructed by local builder Streathers in the early 30s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it was first built, Corby was still a village, the West Glebe was a corn field, there were cows grazing behind the houses and the only close-by residence was the Manor House owned by steel magnate James Pain. At that time, Corby New Town was just an idea in the heads of local planners.

The house sits at the end of a row of pebbledash homes built in the 1930s

Remarkably the appearance of the frontage of the row of houses has remained relatively unchanged during nearly 100 years. The homes were originally sold to their first owners for £500. Other houses in nearby Wheatley Avenue – that were built at around the same time – were half that price.

The house has a wartime Anderson shelter and a 100-year-old apple tree in the back garden as well as the original orangery from the Manor House which was wheeled across Cottingham Road when it was no longer needed and re-sited in the back garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now plans have been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council to knock-down the house opposite Corby Technical College and build four individual dormer bungalows on the 89m-long plot.

The owners say that the house has become run-down and it now too difficult to modernise.

A plan of how the bungalows could look

Applicant William Sharman, a Team GB hurdler turned property developer, wants to demolish the house and build a driveway leading to the bungalows that would each have solar panels and parking. Each bungalow would also have its own small garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application to planners states: “The existing house is in need of modification with respect layout which is dated and restrictive. The fabric of the building is also in need of modification to improve the thermal performance and energy use of the property.

"The garden of the property is extensive and requires significant time and expenditure to maintain.

“To make better use of the site this application seeks consent to demolish the dated existing dwelling and to replace with four much needed dormer bungalows constructed with high levels of insulation with sustainable energy, heating and hot water generation a key element of their design and layout.”

Although some applications for modernisation on the same row of houses have previously been turned down, planning permission was granted for a similar private development at Meadow View, a new street a few metres away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s local plan department has said it will not support the application because the houses may overlook the amenity space of other homes.

Other departments have said certain conditions must be imposed before development can be allowed to take place, but have not opposed the scheme.