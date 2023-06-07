Pictures show how Wellingborough's Aldi store should look when it re-opens after 10-day closure for refurb

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Wellingborough store when it re-opens to customers tomorrow (Thursday, June 8) at 8am.

Standing at 850 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout should allow customers to find what they’re looking for more easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transformation – first reported by the Northants Telegraph last month - is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

How the new Wellingborough Aldi store should look when it re-opens after its revamp

The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to help shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

How the new Wellingborough Aldi store should look when it re-opens after its revamp

The store employs 27 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create five additional jobs.

Wellingborough customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of outdoor items, including a solar bird bath for £16.99, LED solar solar string lights for £4.99 and a garden sun shade for £9.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi store manager Arron Smith said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

How the new Wellingborough Aldi store should look when it re-opens after its revamp

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store, which has 75 car parking spaces, is in Victoria Road, Wellingborough and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The Wellingborough store closed for refurbishment on May 28.

How the new Wellingborough Aldi store should look when it re-opens after its revamp