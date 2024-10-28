According to Google Trends, there has been a surge in searches for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

To help these deserving dogs find loving homes, this newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.

1 . Animals in Need Northants Abandoned dogs looking for their forever homes this week in Northamptonshire Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Spot Spot is a lively seven-year-old with a lot of love to give. He’s friendly with people and seems comfortable around other dogs. However, he’s quite prey-driven, so he wouldn’t be suited to a home with cats or small animals. Spot is strong on the lead, so his new family should be ready to work on this with him. Overall, he’s a charming dog who would make a fantastic companion for an active family. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Leyla Leyla is a sweet three-year-old Beagle. She’s friendly with other dogs on walks, but she’d be best as the only dog in the home. Leyla has separation anxiety, so she can’t be left alone for long periods. She needs an active family who can take her on long walks, though she’ll need to stay on the lead as she has no recall. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Dylan Dylan is a four-year-old retired racer with striking stripes and a wonderfully friendly, laid-back attitude. He’s the perfect companion for any home, enjoying life’s simple pleasures like strolls, naps in the sun, and tasty treats. Dylan is fantastic with people and other dogs, currently sharing his kennel with Diva, where he’s been a great influence on her confidence. He’s impeccably clean in his kennel—no accidents—and walks beautifully on a lead. As a precaution from his racing days, he’s muzzled during walks. Photo: AIN Photo Sales