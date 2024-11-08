PICTURES: SEVEN abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

2 . Bourbon

Bourbon is a 12-week-old crossbreed who has shown remarkable resilience after being abandoned—it's as if it never happened. She is a happy soul and incredibly smart! While she's a bit more reserved than her brother, she definitely has her crazy moments. She can be a little Miss Bossy Boots, often telling her brother off when he annoys her—which happens quite a lot! Currently in her chewing phase, everything is fair game for exploration. Bourbon is also very affectionate and loves sitting on your lap for a cuddle. Bourbon will need ongoing puppy training and would thrive in a home with another well-established, neutered dog for companionship, play, and learning. She cannot be left alone for long periods due to her need for continuous training. Photo: AIN