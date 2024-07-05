We brought you a blow-by-blow account of all the action as polls closed, counting took place and results were announced last night at Kettering Leisure Village.

Now here’s is a pictorial record of the events that saw a swing from the Conservatives to Labour, as well as increased vote share for Reform and the Greens.

It’s been 27 years since three Labour MPs were returned to Westminster when Kettering’s new MP Rosie Wrighting wasn’t even born.

You can relive the historic night of drama with our photo special.

Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo: Alison Bagley