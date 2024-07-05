Picture special of Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough General Election 2024 count

By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
The General Election has seen a clean sweep for Labour in the north of the county as all three seats of Kettering, Corby and East Northants, and Wellingborough and Rushden go ‘red’.

We brought you a blow-by-blow account of all the action as polls closed, counting took place and results were announced last night at Kettering Leisure Village.

Now here’s is a pictorial record of the events that saw a swing from the Conservatives to Labour, as well as increased vote share for Reform and the Greens.

It’s been 27 years since three Labour MPs were returned to Westminster when Kettering’s new MP Rosie Wrighting wasn’t even born.

You can relive the historic night of drama with our photo special.

