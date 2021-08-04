PICTURE SPECIAL: Corby celebrations as golden girl Charlotte returns home
Charlotte Worthington came back to Corby to a hero's welcome this afternoon
Corby' s Olympic golden girl Charlotte Worthington has returned home to Corby today - straight to the 'Farrell House' to show off her medal and drop off her washing.
The BMX freestyle Team GB rider drove straight from a TV appearance to Stanion to the home of her adopted Corby family - Allison Farrell, son Ryan and partner Angelika, daughter Leanne and her son Lochlan, and her mum Moira Martin.
Waiting with villagers for Charlotte to arrive, the gathering applauded the gold medallist as she rushed to hug her friends who had festooned the family home with balloons, banners and homemade decorations.