Back home with her medal

PICTURE SPECIAL: Corby celebrations as golden girl Charlotte returns home

Charlotte Worthington came back to Corby to a hero's welcome this afternoon

By Alison Bagley
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:16 pm

Corby' s Olympic golden girl Charlotte Worthington has returned home to Corby today - straight to the 'Farrell House' to show off her medal and drop off her washing.

The BMX freestyle Team GB rider drove straight from a TV appearance to Stanion to the home of her adopted Corby family - Allison Farrell, son Ryan and partner Angelika, daughter Leanne and her son Lochlan, and her mum Moira Martin.

Waiting with villagers for Charlotte to arrive, the gathering applauded the gold medallist as she rushed to hug her friends who had festooned the family home with balloons, banners and homemade decorations.

1. Charlotte Worthington with friends Ryan Farrell and Angelika Sroka

Charlotte with her medal

2. Back home

Charlotte shows the gold medal to the villagers

3. Cheers

Charlotte had a sip of bubbly to celebrate with her Corby 'family'

4. Sugar rush

Allison Farrell made Charlotte's favourite cakes

