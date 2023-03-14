Petition started over 'terrible' state of Corby's roads
Labour councillors say they’ve been reporting the issues for months
Labour councillors in Corby are pressuring North Northamptonshire Council to fix the town’s crumbling roads.
The group, which sits as the opposition on the Tory-run authority, met last week to discuss transport issues in the town.
Now they have started a campaign to try to persuade the council to fix thousands of pot-holes in roads across Corby.
Councillor Alison Dalziel (Lab, Corby West) said her own car had been damaged after she hit a pothole.
She said: “Many of the roads in Corby are in a dreadful state.
"I do a weekly ward round across my division and am reporting large pot holes practically every week.
"The condition of Shetland Way is terrible, particularly outside the school on the speed humps, but I was told that the works would be completed within six months.
"Now a massive pot hole has developed on Fotheringhay Road, near to the mini roundabout for Collingwood Avenue.
"But it’s not just in Corby West division – councillors across the unitary are saying the same thing, that the roads are in a terrible state.
"On Monday evening last week, I hit a pot hole on Kingsthorpe Avenue and on Tuesday morning my front passenger tyre was completely flat and damaged. I had to replace the whole tyre.
"In frustration at the state of the roads, I have set up the petition and plan to submit it to the council.
"We have also asked for residents’ views via a short survey. Something has to be done – the town is a mess.”
Shadow portfolio holder for highways Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) said: “Roads across the unitary are in a terrible state of repair.
"We are constantly raising this with officers, and are told that action is being taken. Our mailboxes are full of unhappy residents who are constantly reporting pot holes online, or via their councillors.
"We call on NNC to set up an action plan with the contractor Keir to assess the poor state of the roads and develop a proper plan to address this, as it is only going to get worse if action is not taken now.”
More than 700 people have signed the petition which you can view here.
North Northamptonshire Council have been contacted for comment.