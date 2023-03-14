Cllrs Alison Dalziel and Simon Rielly have been out in Corby looking at some of the dreadful potholes around the town including this one in Fotheringhay Road

Labour councillors in Corby are pressuring North Northamptonshire Council to fix the town’s crumbling roads.

The group, which sits as the opposition on the Tory-run authority, met last week to discuss transport issues in the town.

Now they have started a campaign to try to persuade the council to fix thousands of pot-holes in roads across Corby.

Another of Corby's crumbling roads

Councillor Alison Dalziel (Lab, Corby West) said her own car had been damaged after she hit a pothole.

She said: “Many of the roads in Corby are in a dreadful state.

"I do a weekly ward round across my division and am reporting large pot holes practically every week.

The state of the road outside Lodge Park Academy in Shetland Way

"The condition of Shetland Way is terrible, particularly outside the school on the speed humps, but I was told that the works would be completed within six months.

"Now a massive pot hole has developed on Fotheringhay Road, near to the mini roundabout for Collingwood Avenue.

"But it’s not just in Corby West division – councillors across the unitary are saying the same thing, that the roads are in a terrible state.

"On Monday evening last week, I hit a pot hole on Kingsthorpe Avenue and on Tuesday morning my front passenger tyre was completely flat and damaged. I had to replace the whole tyre.

Another corker that's been reported to North Northants Council

"In frustration at the state of the roads, I have set up the petition and plan to submit it to the council.

"We have also asked for residents’ views via a short survey. Something has to be done – the town is a mess.”

Shadow portfolio holder for highways Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) said: “Roads across the unitary are in a terrible state of repair.

This road barely has a surface left to fix

"We are constantly raising this with officers, and are told that action is being taken. Our mailboxes are full of unhappy residents who are constantly reporting pot holes online, or via their councillors.

"We call on NNC to set up an action plan with the contractor Keir to assess the poor state of the roads and develop a proper plan to address this, as it is only going to get worse if action is not taken now.”

More than 700 people have signed the petition which you can view here.