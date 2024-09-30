Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mini Houdini pet skunk that escaped from her owner’s kitchen in Braybrooke, has been found safe and well after a five-week adventure that took her to Corby, at least 12-miles from home.

Jayne McLaughlin’s newest and ‘naughtiest’ addition to her menagerie bolted thorough the back door on August 22, after the wind blew it open, and that’s when the tale of a stripy tail began.

Used to her skunks escaping, Jayne thought 19-week-old Dominika would stick around the village and come home, but after the third day away, she put out an SOS – save our skunk.

An incredible five weeks later – and more than 12 miles away – Jayne got wind of a skunk seen scavenging in bins in Hooke Close Corby and recognised her beloved pet.

Back home - Dominika the skunk with owner Jayne McLaughlin in Braybrooke/National World

She said: “They can do three miles a night so she had more than enough time to get to Corby. I’ve had skunks for years and they always escape but they have always stayed in the village."

A fortnight after she disappeared someone reported seeing the escapee near Market Harborough railway station. Three weeks later it was startled residents of Hooke Close in Corby who spied the skunk helping herself to food alerting the people of the town to the furry interloper on social media.

Jayne said: “Within an hour, the man who posted the story found me and called me but I didn’t have enough information to track her down.

"Someone had thought to put some food out for her so I waited for her. At first she rushed back through the slats in the fence. I put in my arm but she ran away."

Armed with some pieces of tasty chicken and dogged determination, Jayne managed to lure the skunk back into her safe keeping.

Jayne said: “She was very wet and smelling a bit musty but was otherwise clean and well. She’s come back weighing more than she did. She’s been eating pizzas and burgers from people’s bins.

"She’s the naughtiest of my skunks. I cannot believe she went so far. Her friends are so happy and all back sleeping together. Life is more chaotic with her around as she is just so smart and what a climber.

"She managed to help them to the entire pot of cat treats two nights back and yesterday launched herself into the top of the swing bin below to check for food. She is such a dichotomy – does quite fine as a wild skunk but once home she's the one the keeps coming asking to be picked up."

Jayne’s skunks – Florina, Clarissa, Ezmerelda and Dominika – are kept in her house and live like house cats. Extra security is now the order of the day. Since the escape, whenever Jayne has been out and about with Dominika she has had to add an extra lock to the carry case.

She said: “She’s a bit of a devil – but they are fun and very strokable.”

Known for their toxic spray emitted from their anal glands, skunks will only attack if they are cornered or feeling overly threatened. The spray can also cause irritation and even temporary blindness