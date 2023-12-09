Pervert who looked at vile images of children yet again avoids jail for second time

Northampton Crown Court. Image: National World

A pervert from Higham Ferrers who continued to view sickening images of children despite previously being exposed has avoided jail for the second time.

Timothy Mather was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years, in 2022 after 29,000 depraved images were found on his computer.

But when officers arrived at his home on August 10 this year to check what he had been up to, they found more images on his devices of children being forced to engage in sexual activity with animals. All the children were believed to have been between two and 16 years of age.

There were also searches for incest and for adults sexually abusing children.

Mather, 31, of The Wroe, denied a sexual attraction to children.

He is already under a sexual harm prevention order which lasts until 2032.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said that he would not activate the suspended sentence. He said: “It would serve everybody better in terms of keeping children safe if take no action on the suspended sentence.

"But I impose a community order which, because of its length, is severe.”

Mather will have to undertake a 36-month community order which will involve six months of mental health treatment under the guidance of a doctor. He will also have to complete an accredited sex offender programme and undertake 40 rehabilitation requirement days.