Higham Ferrers paedophile had more than 29,000 sick pictures

A Higham Ferrers paedophile was caught with more than 29,000 vile pictures and videos of child abuse.
Timothy Mather is facing the prospect of a spell behind bars after admitting his sick crimes when he appeared before magistrates.
The 30-year-old, of The Wroe, was arrested at his home when police found the images after searching devices.
Court records show Mather pleaded guilty this month to possessing 29,107 category C images and 20 category C videos between March 2018 and June 2019.
He also admitted possessing one category B image, one category B video, three category A images and 21 category A videos. Category A files depict the most depraved child abuse.
Mather admitted possessing indecent images of children and extreme pornographic videos of a sex act with an animal when he appeared in the dock in Northampton.
He will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 19 where he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.