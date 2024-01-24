Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following news of plans to demolish Rushden Windmill Club, a petition has been launched to save the establishment, collecting hundreds of signatures in under 24 hours.

The land is intended to be used to build 17 new affordable homes, which would mean the club which has stood since 1927 would have to make way for the development, and local people are unhappy about the plans.

The petition was launched yesterday, and has already received more than 900 signatures and counting.

A petition to save Rushden Windmill Club has been live since yesterday

Victoria Vickers, who left a comment on the petition, said: “This is such a big part of the community for young and older people and the town will be a poorer place without it.

"Family and friends and their children use it to socialise and to use the snooker and pool facilities. There is nothing else like this facility in Rushden that caters for young and old.

"It is also a great, reasonably priced and popular place for functions and parties. I would urge whoever is responsible for this decision to consider the effect that this will have on our town.”

Another commenter added: “This would be a terrible loss to the area. It’s a legendary venue, the area does not need more new builds.”

Opinions expressed on the petition have highlighted the building’s history, and how it has served as a hub for the community over the decades but the developer, Venture Properties Group Limited, said that ‘demand for the club has waned’.

In a planning statement, they said: “Over the years, the demand for the club has waned, reflecting a community preference for alternative amenities.

"The operational costs of maintaining such expansive structures have surged, driven by rising energy, staffing, and food and drink expenses.

“Replacing the Windmill Club with affordable dwellings offers a unique opportunity to rejuvenate the area.”

While the proposal has been submitted, it is pending approval by North Northants Council’s planning officers. Should it be granted, work will commence to build four one-bed homes, nine two-bed homes, and four three-bedroom homes.

A passage from the petition’s write up reads: “We believe that preserving local landmarks like the Windmill Club is crucial for maintaining community identity and cohesion.

"We urge the relevant authorities to reconsider their plans for redevelopment.”