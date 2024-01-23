Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A snooker club that has stood for almost a century could be demolished to make way for a new street of affordable homes.

Developer Venture Properties Group Limited wants to knock down The Windmill Club in Glassbrook Road, Rushden to redevelop the building into 17 affordable homes.

The three-storey building will be demolished according to the proposals, and would make way for the new houses, roads and green space.

Layout designs for the street of affordable homes. Credit: Venture Properties Group Limited

The existing building was first constructed in 1927 and has been operating as a private social club and snooker hall since.

The site is not a part of the Rushden Conservation Area or protected as a listed building.

The properties are marketed to the starter home sector and should appeal to young people and families looking to get on the housing ladder.

If approved, three different housing types will populate the cul de sac, consisting of a mixture of small terrace, maisonette and semi-detached properties.

The Windmill Club, on Glassbrook Road, Rushden, would be demolished if plans are approved. Credit: Google Streetview

Plans say the homes will reflect a traditional design to replicate the local Victorian terrace properties.

The development will also cater to different tenant sizes, offering four one-bed homes, nine two-bed homes, and four three-beds. All houses will be a maximum height of two storeys.

Car parking for all the homes will be located within the site, providing 30 private spaces for homeowners and another seven spots for visitors. Each of the houses would also have a private rear garden area, including space for storing bins and bicycles.

In a planning statement, the developer said: “Over the years, the demand for the club has waned, reflecting a community preference for alternative amenities. The operational costs of maintaining such expansive structures have surged, driven by rising energy, staffing, and food and drink expenses.

“Replacing the Windmill Club with affordable dwellings offers a unique opportunity to rejuvenate the area.

"The affordability of the houses will allow the occupiers to allocate more of their income to their essential needs, thus improving their quality of life.

“This results in significant benefits for the community, including fostering social inclusion, cohesion and diversity and enhanced stability and security for the residents.”