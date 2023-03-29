Parents pay tribute to ‘wonderful’ daughter, 24, who died in three-vehicle Corby collision at inquest

The parents of a 24-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Corby last year have paid tribute to their “wonderful” daughter at her inquest.

Karen Coke, aged 24, sadly died after the Vauxhall Adam she was driving was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A6003 Uppingham Road between the Danesholme turn and Oakley Hay Industrial Estate turn on March 19, 2022 at around 2.10pm.

Her parents told the inquest that Karen was adopted at just 17 months old along with her brother after they were neglected by their birth parents and passed from foster home to foster home.

Karen Coke (left), aged 24, died at the scene of the three-vehicle collision on the A6003 Uppingham Road, Corby.

As a child, she was described as being a “bit of a biter” and having an “infectious giggle.” She joined the Kettering Army Cadets and enjoyed weekends away.

When she got older, she became interested in crafts and home making and was an avid follower of Mrs Hinch - a popular British influencer known for her home cleaning tips.

Karen always wanted to pursue training in early years child care and loved being around children, the inquest heard.

“She would have been an amazing mother,” her parents said.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the Uppingham Road collision, where Karen Coke sadly died.

In a statement, Karen’s parents said: “Karen was a wonderful presence in our life.”

They added: “Her loss is indescribable and devastating.”

The collision took place when a Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Corby was in collision with a Mitsubishi Shogun and Karen’s Vauxhall Adam travelling in the opposite direction.

At the time, Karen was travelling with her partner of seven years, Vincent Jackson, to a baby shower in Kettering.

The collision took place when the Vauxhall Vivaro - a black van - which was travelling towards Corby, crossed over the single carriageway line, hit the Mitsubishi and then collided head-on with Karen’s car.

This caused Karen’s vehicle to roll over several times before the car wound up in a verge on the side of the carriageway.

A pathologist determined that Karen died at the scene as a consequence of neck injuries sustained in the collision. Her partner was rushed to critical care in hospital, where he underwent three operations.

The driver of the black van - Steven Coulson, aged 40, from Raunds - died the following day as a result of his injuries.

The Mitsubishi driver and passenger sustained only minor injuries. Their two dogs were also unharmed.

The inquest heard that Mr Coulson had called 111 earlier that day to report severe chest pains. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, he opted to drive to the urgent care centre in Corby, which led to the crash.

Senior coroner, Anne Pember, said that Mr Coulson’s cause of death was due to heart-related problems; she added that he had also taken cocaine.

Karen’s parents said in their statement: “We hold no ill feeling towards Steven Coulson. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family.”

Senior coroner, Anne Pember, said: “What a tragedy it is that the call handler did not advise Mr Coulson he should not drive and what a tragedy it is that Mr Coulson chose to drive his vehicle when he recently used cocaine.”

