Woman who died in Corby crash named
A police investigation is ongoing
A woman who died in a crash on the A6003 in Corby has been named by her family.
Karen Coke, 24, died at the scene after the incident at about 2.10pm on Saturday, March 19, on the Uppingham Road between the Danesholme turn and Oakley Hay Industrial Estate turn.
The collision involved a Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Corby and a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Vauxhall Adam, which were travelling in the opposite direction.
Karen was driving the Vauxhall Adam.
The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, a 40-year-old man, died the day after the crash after suffering serious injuries.
A police spokesman said: “Investigations into the collision continue and anyone with information who has yet to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 248 of 19/03/2022.”