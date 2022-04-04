Woman who died in Corby crash named

A woman who died in a crash on the A6003 in Corby has been named by her family.

Karen Coke, 24, died at the scene after the incident at about 2.10pm on Saturday, March 19, on the Uppingham Road between the Danesholme turn and Oakley Hay Industrial Estate turn.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Corby and a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Vauxhall Adam, which were travelling in the opposite direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Coke died in the crash on the A6003.

Karen was driving the Vauxhall Adam.

The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, a 40-year-old man, died the day after the crash after suffering serious injuries.