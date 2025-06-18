Outstanding Kettering 'exemplar' school welcomes MP Rosie to hear expansion plans

Visitors from across the world – and closer to home – have been welcomed to an ‘outstanding’ school as they look to expand their ‘exemplar’ facilities.

Earlier this month children and staff at Wren Spinney special school in Kettering had a visit from MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting.

Following in her footsteps, a 16-strong delegation of Singapore teachers made the long journey to the Westover Road school to learn from staff last week.

Ms Wrighting joined the students, who have profound and multiple learning difficulties, in their classes to learn how music and sensory learning are used to help students engage with the wider world.

She also heard about the school’s expansion plans to create 32 new places for some of the most vulnerable of children in Northamptonshire.

Ms Wrighting said: “I was delighted to visit Wren Spinney to speak to staff and students and discuss expansion plans."

The school specialises in secondary age children with severe learning difficulties (SLD) and profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD).

Last year, Wren Spinney was awarded outstanding in its Ofsted inspection.

It is only one of seven UK schools to hold ‘Equals Exemplar’ status – sharing best practice curriculum in special needs education.

The school is currently in discussion with North Northants Council to expand its expert provision on nearby land at Westhill, which could provide an extra 32 places at the school.

Ms Wrighting pledged to seek clarity from the council after discussing the potential allocation of land adjacent to the existing site as part of a Section 106 agreement.

The extra space would be used to provide a promised and much-needed specialist hydrotherapy pool to replace the former pool, that had to be converted into an additional classroom last year, to provide six additional student places to help meet local needs.

Although a feasibility study for potential expansion has been completed, land allocated and as well it being on the Department for Education’s forward plan, the local authority has not yet confirmed their commitment to invest in Wren’s expansion.

Ms Wrighting said: “We need more school places in Kettering and the school must not be left in limbo. I have written to North Northamptonshire Council to seek clarity about the future of this project on behalf of the school.”

Headteacher Joshua Gershwin-Williams said: “We’re delighted Rosie Wrighting visited us to see our leading practice and that she’s supportive of Wren Spinney’s expansion plans. She really made an impact with our children.”

Currently children with SLD and PMLD are being educated at independent special schools due to the lack of spaces available in the county.