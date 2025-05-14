Oundle School announces date for demolition of building and construction of new boarding house

A school has revealed when it plans to start demolition ahead of construction getting under way for a new boarding house.

Oundle School received planning permission last year to demolish former primary school buildings to make way for a new girls’ boarding house on a vacant site in Milton Road.

The school has now submitted its timeline for the demolition and construction plans, with the aim of moving students in for September 2027.

The boarding house would provide accommodation during term for 60 boarders aged from 13 to 18 and would provide activity spaces including a library, study rooms, and art and music rooms.

Planning documents state that construction on the new Oundle School girls' boarding house will begin in January 2026. (Image: Oundle School)

According to planning documents, roughly three-quarters of students at the school are full-boarding pupils, and there are currently 14 boarding houses in total.

Upon its completion, one of the existing boarding provisions, which is located far out from the town centre and the school, will move into the new McMurray House.

The existing Milton Road site is made up of a number of buildings previously occupied by the Oundle Church of England Primary School and was vacated in 2016. It has since suffered from significant anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Parts of the former primary school in Milton Road date back to the 1840s with additions added in the late 20th century.

The school's buildings are spread out across the town. The proposed location (B) will bring the girls' boarding accommodation closer to the heart of the campus than the current location (A). (Image: Oundle School)

The school said full consideration was given to retaining some of the older primary school buildings, but that the safety of the site and other issues made it unviable.

A timeline published in the demolition and construction application states that they intend to start the 10-week demolition process of the old buildings in July.

After a series of investigation and mobilisation checks, construction works for the new boarding house should start in January 2026.

Oundle School has said the building process will take 80 weeks, finishing in August 2027, ready for the September 2027 opening and occupation date.

The Oundle CofE Primary School buildings on Milton Road, which were vacated 2016, will be demolished to make way for the new boarding house. Image: Google

The school previously said about the development in its planning documents: “The proposed project provides an exciting opportunity to redevelop this derelict site to create a high quality, sustainable building which will not only benefit pupils and staff but enhance this area of town.

“The new boarding house would provide boarders with a base closer to lessons and facilities in the centre of town, allowing the girls to become better integrated into the school community.”

Boarding fees for Oundle School range from £9,863 to £16,217 per term, depending on the number of days and year group.