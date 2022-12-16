Year 6 pupils at Oundle CE Primary School were given the opportunity to learn about conservation as it celebrated its Spirituality Day.

It is an annual occurrence at the school, with each year group focusing on a different theme, be it self-care or global warming.

The Year 6 group were taught to protect wildlife by participating in interactive activities like as litter picking, with donated litter pickers from Vistry Group ensuring the students can see the importance of keeping the planet tidy. It appears the Northants Litter Wombles may have found some new potential recruits.

Pupils at Oundle CE Primary School helping to litter-pick as part of their Spirituality Day

Vistry Group is currently building properties at Cotterstock Meadows, a housing development that the children of Oundle CE named prior to the project beginning. The new homes, constructed by Bovis, are opposite the school, and is one of many developments from Bovis Homes in the Northamptonshire area.

Athina Gibbons, a Year 1 teacher who helped to organise the event at Oundle CE Primary School, said: “The donation has been really helpful.

“It meant that the children had a high-quality, educational and enriching day. Rather than just learning about conservation and protecting our local wildlife, they got to get involved with the donated litter pickers.”

Hannah Dorner, senior sales manager for Cotterstock Meadows, said: “We have worked with Oundle CE Primary School since starting work at Cotterstock Meadows, as part of our support for the local community in the town.

A year six student uses a donated litter picker from Vistry